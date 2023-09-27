Man arrested in Colorado in killing of Hutchinson man found dead in park near Newton

A suspect in the homicide of a Hutchinson man earlier this month has been arrested in Colorado.

Clancy Nelson Jr., 28, was arrested in Aurora, Colorado on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault, a news release from the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body of 31-year-old Tyler Lee Ford of Hutchinson was found in the dry part of a lake at Harvey County East Park on Sept. 17.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said Ford had died from a gunshot wound and was thought to have been placed in the park.

Nelson was identified as a suspect after authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Hutchinson that turned up evidence of the homicide, according to the news release.

The joint investigation conducted by the Hutchinson Police Department and the Reno and Harvey county sheriff’s offices learned that Nelson was in Aurora, the release said.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Nelson was taken into custody by the Aurora Police Department. He will be extradited to Hutchinson, the release added.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show that Nelson had prior convictions in Reno County that include drug possession, theft and eluding law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2822 or Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 800-222-TIPS.