Man arrested in Colorado Springs drug robbery gone wrong

Mar. 22—Surveillance footage and testimony from informants helped lead Colorado Springs police to a man charged in a robbery that left two people dead, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by The Gazette.

Earlier this month, Ceazar Cedrick Love, 29, was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of fatally shooting Kashaun Davante Antonio, 25, on Feb. 9, 2020, in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police investigated two homicides that evening — Antonio's and the shooting death of Jamil Andre Hopper, 21, who was found in north Colorado Springs an hour after Antonio was found dead.