Man arrested in Columbia Street assault case

Jan. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Monday on $15,000 bond after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting two people who required medical treatment of their injuries, according to Cumberland Police.

Patrick Levon Meade, 53, was arrested Sunday on first- and second-degree assault charges following an investigation Sunday in the 300 block of Columbia Street.

The victims were transported to UPMC Western Maryland for injuries that police said were not of a life-threatening nature.

Police said the arrest was made following interviews and gathering of evidence that were reportedly consistent with the assault allegations.