Man arrested for committing lewd acts with a child

Jul. 28—The Yuba City Police Department arrested a Yuba City man last week for allegedly committing lewd acts with a victim under 14 for several years, according to the department.

Owen McGrath, 54, allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile known to McGrath over the course of approximately six years. A YCPD investigation found sufficient evidence to arrest McGrath. He was arrested on Friday in the 1200 block of Clark Avenue and was booked into Sutter County Jail.

The Sutter County District Attorney's Office charged McGrath with one felony count of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. On Tuesday, McGrath pleaded not guilty to the charge in Sutter County Superior Court. He will next appear in court on Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m. McGrath's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.

As of late Tuesday, McGrath remained in custody on $100,000 bail.