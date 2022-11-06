Man arrested for committing two murders in same day, MPD says

A man was arrested for committing multiple murders on the same day.

At approximately 2 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Barron Avenue near Getwell Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police later arrested Joshua Gossett, 28, as the suspect in the shooting.

Joshua Gossett, 28, has been charged with First Degree Murder (2x). He was found responsible for two homicides that occurred on October 30, 2022. pic.twitter.com/deftP37FaP — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2022

Preliminary information showed that Gossett was responsible for two separate murders that occurred on Oct. 30.

Sunday afternoon, 80-year-old Richard Skelskey was shot to death on Barron Avenue near Getwell Road, Memphis Police confirmed to FOX13.

“What we do know is only that he was shot in the back of the head, the wounds look horrific, it was probably an execution. His car is missing, his wallet is missing, his phone is turned off,” Soto said.

Soto said that her older, 80-year-old, brother had recently started driving for Uber and Lyft in order to make some more money.

“We know nothing. We know there was a shooting,” Soto said. “We don’t know if it happened in the car if it happened in broad daylight.”

Gossett has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

