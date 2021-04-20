Man arrested on complaints of assault and battery on police officer

Apr. 20—A 32-year-old Enid man was arrested on complaints of public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer after an incident at EZ Pawn on Monday morning.

At 10:50 a.m., Enid Police Department officers were dispatched to EZ Pawn, 401 S. Van Buren, on a welfare check in reference to a man, later identified as Zachary Tolliver, "possibly on a controlled dangerous substance," according to a police report.

Tolliver told the responding officers he needed an ambulance. When an officer asked what he took, he said that he had "hit some dab oil, some weed" and thought it was laced with something.

EPD Officer Ashley Milton attempted to call for an ambulance multiple times, but Tolliver kept changing his mind and would say he did not want one, according to the report.

Tolliver began walking away, and EPD Officer Steven Varney walked into EZ Pawn to see if they wanted Tolliver trespassed. While inside, someone yelled that Tolliver was standing on a car, and Varney went out the door to trespass Tolliver, according to the report.

Varney's report said Tolliver lowered his head and came toward Varney, who forced Tolliver to the ground. At 11:19 a.m., other officers were dispatched and tried to help detain Tolliver, who kept resisting.

After multiple attempts for Tolliver to comply, Sgt. Andy Morris deployed his taser, which was successful in getting Tolliver under control, according to police.

Life EMS was called to evaluate Tolliver, who was transported to St. Mary's and was under treatment at press time. Varney had scrapes on his knees and hands, and Milton had an abrasion on her hand, so both officers were treated and released at St. Mary's and given tetanus shots as a precautionary measure.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

