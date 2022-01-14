Man arrested in connection to a 2007 homicide cold case in Pinal County

Pinal County Sheriff's Office vehicle

A suspect was arrested in Mexico in connection to an Arizona homicide case from 2007 that had gone cold, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was confirmed to be 37-year-old Arturo Martinez-Altamirano after police were called to a desert area when hunters found the body near West Groves Road in Stanfield, Arizona.

Oscar Tejeda-Mejia, 59, was deemed a suspect at the time, however he was not able to be found. The case went cold shortly after.

Police reopened the case in 2017 and were informed that the suspect was in Mexico.

In 2018, a source close to the suspect provided a DNA sample which confirmed Tejeda-Mejia's connection to the case.

With help from U.S. Marshals and INTERPOL, Tejeda-Mejia was extradited to Arizona on Wednesday. He was placed in a Pinal County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Reach breaking news reporter Adam Terro at adam.terro@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Oscar Tejeda-Mejia arrested in connection to 2007 Pinal County cold case