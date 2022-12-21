Man arrested in connection with 2019 Wilkinsburg shooting death

Police have arrested a man they say may be involved in a plot that led to the shooting death of a man in Wilkinsburg in October 2019.

According to a news release, Jeremiah Ligon was the final individual in the plot to be arrested.

Ligon has been wanted since November 2020, when an arrest warrant was first issued for conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the murder of Mager Rainey.

Investigators developed information that Ligon might have been near the 200 block of Lansdowne Drive in Penn Hills. A search warrant was obtained for a residence, and Ligon was arrested during the execution of the warrant.

Ligon is in the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

