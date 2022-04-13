Man arrested in connection with 2020 fatal crash on east side of Indianapolis

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of causing death while driving intoxicated in connection with a 2020 fatal crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis police on Tuesday arrested Derame Searcey more than a year after the Sept. 21 crash between a motorcycle and vehicle at East Michigan Street and North Linwood Avenue that killed Brandon Williams Jones.

Investigators in a preliminary probable cause affidavit said Jones was driving west on a motorcycle on East Michigan Street when Searcey pulled out of an alley on North Linwood Avenue. Jones’ motorcycle struck the Malibu that Searcey was driving, causing Jones to eject off the bike and crash into the passenger side of the car.

Jones was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died shortly after arriving.

Police in the affidavit said Searcey told investigators that his view was blocked by a truck. Then, “all of a sudden,” the motorcycle appeared and struck his car, he said.

As police prepared to take Searcey for a routine blood draw, investigators said Searcey asked to get his book bag out of the vehicle. An officer said he smelled marijuana wafting from inside the car, and they proceeded to search his bag. Police said they found a pistol inside and two bags of marijuana that later weighed more than 18 grams.

The affidavit said Searcey’s blood draw results returned positive for THC.

Searcey has been booked in the Marion County Jail. He’s been charged with possession of marijuana in addition to causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Derame Searcey arrested in fatal 2020 crash on east side