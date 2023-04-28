Man arrested in connection with 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old in Akron

MiKayla Pickett, 8, was shot and killed around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 14, 2020, in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Robert Scott, in connection with the Aug. 14, 2020, shooting death of 8-year-old MiKayla Pickett.

Following an investigation by Akron police, and with assistance by the US Marshals' Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Scott was tracked to Michigan and arrested Thursday.

Picket was killed and a 14-year-girl injured during gunfire outside a residence in the 700 block of Roselle Avenue.

Scott is charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault. He remains in Michigan pending extradition back to Akron.

Akron police said two other men, Emahni Thomas, 21, and Donte Farmer, 37, incarcerated on unrelated charges, will also be charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault in connection to this incident.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man arrested for 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old girl in Akron