Man arrested in connection with 2023 double shooting outside Hampton 7-Eleven

Six months after issuing a warrant for his arrest, Hampton police arrested a man in connection with a double shooting outside a 7-Eleven.

Police issued a warrant July 27, 2023, and took Dwayne Demario Marrow into custody in Newport News on Tuesday. Marrow was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Two men were shot and one was killed after Marrow allegedly fired into a crowd of people in a 7-Eleven parking lot July 16, 2023.

Police responded to the convenience store on West Mercury Boulevard around 2:26 a.m. Jahleel Angus, 27, of Yorktown was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

