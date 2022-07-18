Man arrested in connection to 5-car Ocean Springs crash that killed sisters from New Orleans

An arrest has been made in connection to a five-vehicle wreck in Ocean Springs that left two New Orleans women dead.

On July 9, Ocean Springs police officers responded to a car crash at Bienville Boulevard near the intersection of South Ocean Springs Road, where they found multiple vehicles on fire, Executive Assistant to Mayor and Board of Aldermen Ravin Nettles said in a press release.

The victims were later identified as sisters Mary “Julie” Kelley, 52, and Elizabeth “Lisa” Conners, 54.

One woman died on the scene, and another succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, Nettles said.

Ocean Springs Police investigated the wreck and on Monday announced the arrest of Joseph Leo Nangle, 43, on two counts of aggravated DUI, the release said.

Nangle is being held at the Jackson County jail on a $500,000 bond set by Municipal Court Judge Calvin Taylor.

The incident is still under investigation, those with information are asked to call the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.