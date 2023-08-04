Man arrested in connection to 7 aggravated robberies in Dallas, police say

Police arrested a man tied to seven aggravated robberies in the past week, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Raymond Guerra, 28, was arrested Thursday and faces four counts of aggravated robbery.

He is tied to at least seven robberies of an individual or business, according to police.

The robberies started on July 28 and continued until Wednesday, when Guerra attempted to shoot an armed security guard, but his weapon malfunctioned, police said in the news release.

Guerra faces charges in connection with the following:

Aggravated robbery of a business on July 28 in the 2300 block of West Illinois Avenue

Aggravated robbery of an individual on July 30 in the 2300 block of West Illinois Avenue

Aggravated robbery of a business on July 31 in the 2300 block of Mountain Lake Road

Two aggravated robberies of a business on Aug. 2 in the 2300 block of West Illinois Avenue

Aggravated robbery of an individual on Aug. 2 in the 2100 block of Wilbur Street

Aggravated robbery of a business on Aug. 3 in the 2400 block of South Hampton Road

Police recovered stolen items from the robberies, a gun, and cash while serving a search warrant.