Man arrested in connection with Aliquippa weekend shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Aliquippa.

On April 11, police said 21-year-old Isaiah Alston was shot multiple times just before 3 a.m., and another man was shot and rushed to Allegheny General Hospital in stable condition. Police also said it appeared to be a shootout.

Police arrested Tyquan Johnson, saying he is responsible for Alston’s death.

Johnson is charged with criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with the manufacturer number altered, carrying a firearm without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Johnson is being held in Beaver County Jail.

