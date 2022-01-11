Man arrested in connection with alleged rape in Othello

Jan. 11—A Connell man was arrested Friday in connection with an alleged rape near Othello.

Edgar Gonzalez-Pineda, 27, was taken into custody Friday after a report was made to the Moses Lake Police Department, which led to a joint investigation between MLPD and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, the sexual assault happened late Thursday in the 2000 block of West Bench Road, just southeast of Othello city limits. The resulting investigation led to Gonzalez-Pineda's arrest.

As of Monday, Gonzalez-Pineda was still in custody at the Grant County Jail pending formal charges. His bail has been set at $5,000. Prosecutors have until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to formalize the charge of third-degree rape, according to the Adams County Clerk's Office.

Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner declined to comment on the case due to the sensitive nature of the alleged crime.