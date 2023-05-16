Man arrested in connection to assault allegedly involving baseball bat, brandished knife

May 15—An Austin man accused of using a baseball bat in an assault and threatening others with a knife made his first appearance in Mower County District Court Monday.

Thirty-two year old Jayson Dikoi faces six felony counts of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a gross misdemeanor for third degree property damage and a misdemeanor for domestic assault.

The charges come in connection to an incident early Friday morning in which Dikoi showed up at Quality Pork Processors to confront an ex for what he claimed was the woman speaking poorly of him.

According to the court complaint, Austin Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a possible stabbing in the QPP parking lot at around 1 a.m. on May 12.

When they arrived, officers observed Dikoi standing at the passenger side of a vehicle holding a baseball bat and a large chef's knife. Officers then observed Dikoi move and with weapons drawn ordered the defendant to the ground and placed him under arrest.

When questioned later, Dikoi said that he had met the woman in Alabama and together they moved up to Austin, but had since broken up. After allegedly admitting to buying the bat earlier in the day for the expressed purpose of hitting her with it, Dikoi drove to QPP after he was done with work and confronted the woman, who was being picked up by another female.

According to the complaint, a witness observed Dikoi block the car with his own vehicle, get out and claim the weapons from his trunk and started "chasing everybody."

He was also observed by the witness striking both women in their lower bodies. When the first woman took cover in the car, Dikoi allegedly started hitting the rear windows of the car, yelling "Is this what you want?" It's estimated, Dikoi caused around $750 damage to the window.

Court documents go on to say that during the assault an adult male tried to step in to help the second woman and was subsequently struck in the leg and in the head with the bat. The man backed away when the knife was shown.

Another adult male, who attempted to intervene, was allegedly threatened by Dikoi but was uninjured.

The first woman told officers she had been hit by the bat, had cuts to her right eyebrow, blood on her arms and was complaining of leg pain. She also told police she saw the first male being struck with the bat.

Dikoi's next court date is on May 25 for an initial appearance.