Man arrested in connection to assault, attempted robbery at Overbrook business

A man was arrested in connection with an assault and attempted robbery at a business in Overbrook earlier this month.

An employee of Sky Spa was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery on Feb. 12. She told police she was letting a customer out the door when two males wearing masks pushed their way inside the business.

The victim told police she saw one gun before she was hit in the head.

William Grayson, 47, was arrested Thursday in connection with the assault.

Pittsburgh police said Grayson is facing multiple charges. He’s being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

