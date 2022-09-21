Man arrested in connection with August bank robbery in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood

A man was arrested in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood in August.

According to Pittsburgh police, Timothy Sowinski, 53, was arrested on Sept. 20, 2022 in the Southside.

He was wanted for the robbery of the Community Bank in Brookline on Aug. 26.

Police said the suspect went to a bank in the 700 block of Brookline Boulevard and presented a note demanding money. He also threatened to use a gun, even though none was seen.

Police said he left with an unknown amount of money.

Sowinski is currently in the Allegheny County Jail, charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.

