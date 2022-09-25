Man arrested in connection to August murder on Dakota Street

The Lexington Police Department arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred in August on Dakota Street.

Forty-five-year-old James Catlett was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder for the August 31 shooting death of Dietrich Murray, 29, according to police.

Murray was found lying in a Lexington roadway last month with a gunshot wound and died at the hospital, according to Lexington police.

Lt. Joe Anderson of the Lexington Police Department said the night of the homicide, the police received a report of a shooting at approximately 7:45 a.m. . Murray was found in the intersection of North Broadway and Loudon Avenue when officers arrived.

Catlett is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Fayette District Court on Monday for arraignment at 1 p.m.