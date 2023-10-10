Man arrested in connection with ‘badly burned body’ found in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man, who’s badly burned body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in September.

Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department launched an investigation on Wednesday, Sept. 27 after a worker arrived to clear brush off Franklin Limestone Road and found the car, which was still smoldering.

RELATED: ‘Badly burned body’ discovered inside abandoned vehicle in Nashville

Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia (Courtesy: MNPD)

Before the vehicle was towed, authorities said they looked inside the trunk and found the “badly burned body,” which was later identified as 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez. Detectives believe Miranda-Martinez was shot and killed before he was placed in the trunk.

After further investigation, authorities said they identified Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia, a native of Honduras, as a suspect. He was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. Police said Castro-Garcia was previously deported from the United States in 2010 and 2018.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

As of Tuesday, Oct. 10, he remained jailed without bond. Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.