Man arrested in connection with ‘badly burned body’ found in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man, who’s badly burned body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle in September.
Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department launched an investigation on Wednesday, Sept. 27 after a worker arrived to clear brush off Franklin Limestone Road and found the car, which was still smoldering.
Before the vehicle was towed, authorities said they looked inside the trunk and found the “badly burned body,” which was later identified as 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez. Detectives believe Miranda-Martinez was shot and killed before he was placed in the trunk.
After further investigation, authorities said they identified Kevin Joel Castro-Garcia, a native of Honduras, as a suspect. He was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. Police said Castro-Garcia was previously deported from the United States in 2010 and 2018.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 10, he remained jailed without bond. Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.
