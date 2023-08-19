Man arrested in connection to bank robbery in downtown Worcester

A man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in downtown Worcester

According to police, on August 18th around 4:22 p.m., officers responded to the area of 507 Main St for a report of a robbery that occurred at Santander Bank.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had entered the bank, said that it was a robbery, and loudly demanded money.

Officers identified the suspect by using a photo taken on the scene as Christopher Grannis, 35 of King St.

According to police officers found the jacket o Grannis in an alley near the robbery. Officers used a K9 to track down Grannis.

Once officers found Grannis, they negotiated with him and asked him to surrender. Grannis refused and threatened to shoot police and the K9, police say.

According to police, Grannis was in a recessed area that was about fifteen feet below where officers were standing. The Worcester Fire Department assisted with a ladder, and officers went down into the area Grannis was in and took him into custody.

Grannis is being charged with unarmed robbery, larceny over $1,200, and an outstanding warrant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

