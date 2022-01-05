Man arrested in connection to Baxter shooting death

Jan. 5—BAXTER — Officers with the Marion County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man they believe to be connected to a Dec. 30 homicide in Baxter.

Treciton Joseph Monteon, a 24-year-old Baxter resident, was arrested Sunday by deputies in connection with the death of Austin Summer, a 21-year-old Baxter resident.

On Dec. 30, deputies were called to Wise Street in Baxter to respond to reports of a shooting. At the scene, deputies discovered Summers' body.

"Summers was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, it appears that the shooting stemmed from an argument between [Monteon and Summers]," Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said in published reports.

The department will investigate the crime further. Monteon is currently being help at North Central Regional Jail without bond.