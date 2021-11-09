Man arrested in connection to Browns Valley office burglary

Nov. 9—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Rackerby on suspicion of charges related to the burglary of the Browns Valley Irrigation District Office, according to a department news release.

On Friday around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives served a search warrant at a property in the 7600 block of Silva Path, Rackerby, and arrested Hubert Townshend, 53, for possession of stolen property and auto theft. During the investigation into the Oct. 29 burglary of the Browns Valley Irrigation District office, deputies obtained information that a dump truck was taken from the company and parked on the property on Silva Path.

A search of the property located the stolen dump truck and additional property from the district office burglary. In addition, stolen vehicles including a pontoon boat from Butte County, a water truck from San Jose, and a camp trailer from Redding, which Townshend appeared to be residing in, were located. Approximately $40,000 worth of stolen property was recovered and additional stolen property remains outstanding, according to the release.

Townshend was booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $25,000. The investigation remains ongoing.