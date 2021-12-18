Man arrested in connection with burglaries at Rancho Mirage resort

A 30-year-old man accused of committing two commercial burglaries at a resort in Rancho Mirage is in jail Saturday in lieu of $70,000 bail.

The burglaries occurred on Nov. 6 in the 71-000 block of Dinah Shore Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators identified Ramiro Talavera of Cathedral City as the burglary suspect and he was arrested Friday in the 69-000 block of Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage.

“During his arrest, Talavera was in possession of the victim’s stolen property,” Sgt. Christopher Ternes said.

Talavera was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree burglary and identity theft.

