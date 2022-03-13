Man arrested in connection with burglary of Ukrainian Church in Humboldt Park Saturday morning

A man who is believed to have burglarized a Ukrainian Church in the Humboldt Park neighborhood has been arrested and remains in custody, according to a notification from Chicago police.

Around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, a man reportedly stole several items from the Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the 900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue.

Police met with a custodial worker who said the church had been burglarized. Investigators determined a broken window on the side of the church was one of the points of entry.

A man was seen on video surveillance taking several unidentified items from the church, according to the police notification.

Area three detectives are investigating and charges were pending Sunday morning.

