Man arrested in connection with carjacking at UConn, police chase through West Hartford, Hartford

A man suspected in a carjacking on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus Thursday night was arrested after a police chase and two crashes in Hartford on Friday morning, police said.

Two men armed with handguns approached a parked gray 2018 Chevrolet Trax SUV in the Hilltop Apartments parking lot near Novello Hall around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to UConn police. The men displayed firearms to the two occupants and demanded money from them. The occupants then exited the vehicle, which the two men stole.

The suspects fled campus after the carjacking in the Chevrolet and a gray 2018 BMW X5. They were described as in their teens to 20s, one with a red hoodie and a face covering and the other in a face covering with no other description, UConn police said.

The BMW involved in the carjacking was reported stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area of Hartford earlier Thursday, according to the Hartford Police Department.

On Friday morning before 9 a.m., the BMW was observed by officers in West Hartford who attempted to pull the vehicle over. The car fled, engaging in a police pursuit that led into Hartford.

According to Hartford police, the BMW struck two vehicles in the area of 1200 Park Street. The driver, identified as Jadin Roberts, 18, of Hartford, tried attempted to flee on foot before he was taken into custody by members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Task Force. A firearm was seized during the arrest, according to Hartford police.

Roberts is charged with first-degree larceny, second-degree criminal trover, carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police and assault on police.

The second suspect is still being sought by police.