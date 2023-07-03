Man arrested in connection with City Nightz shooting that injured 11 people, police say

Wichita police have arrested a man in connection with the City Nightz shooting early Sunday that injured 11 people.

Brandon Young, 31, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested and booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in news release.

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. in the City Nightz nightclub on North Washington, Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said during a news conference at the scene.

Initial reports said nine people were injured as result of the shooting.

“We have seven people who have been shot. We have two people who have been trampled during the mass exodus out (of) the club,” Moses previously said, noting the investigation was still in the preliminary stage.

Two additional shooting victims drove themselves to the hospital and were admitted Sunday afternoon with minor injuries, Rebolledo said.

The victims’ injuries range from minor to critical but non-life threatening, Rebolledo added.

The gunshot victims included seven men and two women between the ages of 22 and 34. The two people who were trampled were a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.

Shots were fired from at least four guns during the incident, Moses said.

“We have also seized an additional four firearms at this time and we are investigating whether those firearms match the ballistic evidence that we recovered from inside the scene,” police said.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting and if there was more than one shooter.