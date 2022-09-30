Man arrested in connection to CTA Red Line robbery where passenger was struck with wine bottle

Chicago police arrested a man in Glenwood on Wednesday in connection to two robberies and an attack on the CTA Red Line near the 95th Street station last weekend where a passenger was hit in the head with a wine bottle.

The attack was recorded by bystanders and went viral with more than a million views on social media.

Solomon Washington, 30, of the 1400 block of South Emerald Avenue in Chicago Heights, was charged with four felonies, including armed robbery and aggravated battery.

In the attack on Sept. 24, at 2:42 a.m., two people took a passenger’s wallet and ID and hit him in the head with a glass bottle, according to police. The 44-year-old man was bleeding before being and was taken to a hospital.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Thursday that part of the delay in making this arrest was because the passenger was homeless, making it difficult for detectives to speak with him.

Police said Washington also robbed and punched a 46-year-old man early on Sept. 25, at the same stop on the Red Line.

Washington is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.