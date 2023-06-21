Man arrested in connection to deadly Dayton shooting released from jail

The man previously arrested in connection to a deadly shooting has been released from jail without being charged.

Jacob Ashba, 30 was arrested Saturday evening and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a murder charge. On Wednesday, online jail records showed that Ashba was no longer an inmate in the jail.

Ashba was released pending further investigation. His release does not mean charges can’t be filed against him in connection to the shooting in the future.

Dayton police declined News Center 7′s request for comment on the investigation Wednesday.

Ashba’s arrest was listed on a Dayton police report for the deadly shooting that happened near Linden and Davis Avenues Saturday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were to the 400 block of Linden Avenue around 11:30 a.m. to initial reports of a shooting.

Major Christopher Malson, Dayton Police Department, told News Center 7 crews Saturday that police got a report of people arguing and fighting prior to shots being fired.

“There were people in the street that were fighting and then during that fight, there were shots fired. When our officers arrived, there were still shots being fired at that point,” Malson said.

Officers discovered a deceased victim near a car that had a bullet hole in the passenger side window.

Police arrested one of two people they believed to be involved in the shooting around Davis and Linden Avenues.

As News Center 7′s Mike Campbell previously reported, police also had a report of another person running into the Davis-Linden Building which prompted an hours-long standoff. In the end, police and other authorities realized the person was not there. That person was arrested in Centerville Saturday evening.

Ashba’s arrest location is listed as Alex Bell Road in Centerville.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.