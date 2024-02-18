Man arrested in connection to deadly overnight shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested a man who shot and killed another man overnight.

Police said that on Sunday at about 3:00 a.m., they responded to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot inside a home.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Darius Robinson, of Northwest, DC.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting but officers were able to find him.

Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Charles Demarco Best, of Clinton, Md. with Second Degree Murder.

Officers said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

