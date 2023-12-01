Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at South Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a deadly shooting at a South Nashville gas station.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Metro police said 46-year-old Behrouz Rezai Dashti was shot at a Mapco located in the 300 block of Harding Place. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, 32-year-old Demarco Locust was arrested after a brief pursuit ended on Hillsboro Pike at I-440. Locust is being charged with homicide in connection with Dashti’s death, according to investigators.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

