Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at New Hampshire restaurant

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a restaurant in New Hampshire, authorities announced Thursday.

John Kratz, 27, of Candia, is facing a charge of murder in the death of John Kratz Jr., 64, of Sandown, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Derry Police Chief George Feole said in a joint statement.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Lobster Claw II on Main Street in Derry on Wednesday just after 5:45 p.m. found Kratz Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Formella and Feole.

Kratz Jr. was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Kratz was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

“Kratz is alleged to have knowingly caused the death of Mr. Kratz Jr. by shooting him with a gun,” Formella and Feole said.

Kratz is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

