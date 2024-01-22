Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Kannapolis business

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Kannapolis business earlier this month, WSOC, the Charlotte Observer’s media partner, reported.

Mark Marion Herron was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) on Saturday at a hotel in Charlotte.

Herron, the Kannapolis Police Department said, is the man accused of shooting two people at S&M E-Juice on South Cannon Boulevard on Jan. 7 around 2 a.m. One of those people died, the other was injured.

Shovontae Shikim Byers, 23, of Kannapolis, and Quentin Parhams, 28, of Concord, were taken to a hospital where Byers was later pronounced dead.

After an investigation, detectives got warrants for Herron for first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.