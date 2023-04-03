Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in south Phoenix

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police arrested a man in connection with a Saturday night shooting in south Phoenix that left a man dead.

Police identified the suspect as Joseph Aguilar, 36, who was booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons. The identity of the victim was not released by police.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man in his 20s lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said.

Phoenix firefighters also arrived at the location and took the man to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives were at the scene investigating. The police department asked anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police nonemergency line at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

The investigation was ongoing, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Joseph Aguilar arrested on suspicion of deadly Phoenix shooting