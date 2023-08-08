Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting inside a Glendale park last week

Glendale police car

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at Glendale park last Wednesday afternoon. The man was identified as 54-year-old Eron Corrales, known by the moniker of “Diablo.”

The shooting happened at Bonsall Park South, near West Bethany Home Road and North 59th Avenue about 4 p.m., and left an unidentified 53-year-old man dead.

The arrest came after an investigation by Glendale Police and extensive interviews with witnesses, surveillance cameras and evidence gathered at the scene.

According to court documents, police saw people running away from the park and responded. As officers arrived at the park, they found the victim lying on the ground. Firefighters arrived at the park and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim had three gunshot strikes on his right torso, right shoulder and head. Officers gathered evidence in the form of three spent handgun casings and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Arrest made: Glendale police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting at park

Several people reported not seeing Corrales, but only hearing gunshots before running. One witness did report seeing Corrales approaching the victim, who was lying under a tree, talking to him, and then shooting.

According to court documents, there were reports of the victim telling Corrales to stop selling drugs at the park.

That same witness also reported seeing Corrales running to the parking lot and fleeing in a car. Another witness identified Corrales by his moniker name of “Diablo” and described him as a bald Hispanic man.

Police said they used surveillance cameras near the parking lot and around the city to track and identify the car that Corrales used to flee. It was described as a blue four-door car, more specifically as a blue Volkswagen.

Another surveillance camera saw that the car had a license plate from California with the driver matching the description of Corrales. Once a license plate scan was obtained from a reader, the car was tracked back to Enterprise Car Rentals.

Story continues

Court documents report that Corrales had the car as an insurance replacement car from June 28 to Aug. 5.

Police asked witnesses to identify Corrales from a photographic lineup, with one witness identifying him as the shooter at the park.

3 arrested: 4 shot near Glendale hotel at Westgate

Police were then able to find the Volkswagen car parked at a house registered under Corrales’ name. Under covert surveillance, on Aug. 3, police were able to see Corrales taking items from his house and putting them into his car.

Police reported witnessing Corrales conducting an alleged drug deal with a man at a bus stop on West Bethany Home Road. Officers talked to the man and they learned Corrales was selling dollar pills.

Court documents show these pills were identified as fentanyl. Afterward, Corrales returned to his home and left again in the blue Volkswagen. Police then conducted a traffic stop related to the drug deal and arrested without incident.

A search warrant was then conducted by police where they found two guns inside a backpack in the blue Volkswagen. The backpack also had 300 grams of fentanyl, multiple scales and money.

Police searched inside his house and found ammunition similar to the ones found at the scene of the homicide. Police attempted to interview Corrales once in custody but he instead invoked his right to counsel.

Corrales is currently under arrest and charged with 1st-degree murder, two counts of weapons possession and another count of drug possession for sale.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Bonsall Park South