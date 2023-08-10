Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Lancaster County, deputies say

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing Wednesday night, according to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Old Landsford Road. Inside the home, they found 24-year-old Stephen Lucas Amerson lying on the floor with an apparent stab wound.

Amerson was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses, inside the home at the time of the incident, told deputies that 45-year-old Charles Tidwell, Jr. burst into the house uninvited and stabbed Amerson before running away on foot.

Tidwell and Amerson had prior issues, according to witnesses.

Deputies said Tidwell was taken into custody Thursday morning after a brief search and foot chase. He will be charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a violent crime.

Tidwell is being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center. He will appear before a judge for bond consideration.

“Our condolences are extended to the family and friends of Mr. Amerson,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “A simmering dispute apparently led to this violent confrontation and the senseless death of Mr. Amerson. Our deputies and investigators and the K-9 unit quickly covered the area and observed and collected evidence which will be vital to the prosecution of this case. I want to thank Chief Don Roper and his officers for helping us keep the heat on Tidwell, which resulted in his arrest mere hours after his offenses.”

