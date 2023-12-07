Man arrested in connection with death of SF tech worker

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the homicide of a San Francisco tech worker, the San Francisco Police Department announced.

Scott Fisher was arrested in Concord after being identified as the suspect in the death of Kimberly Wong, 27. Wong was found dead in her Presidio Heights apartment on Nov 30.

SFPD officers responded to the 3200 block of Clay Street on that date for a well-being check. They found Wong unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead.

Fisher was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Thursday and booked into San Francisco County Jail for homicide.

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani said the case was suspected to be domestic violence. The San Francisco Domestic Violence Consortium sent the following statement to KRON4:

“We are grateful to the San Francisco Police Department and to Supervisor Catherine Stefani for their diligent work. We stand with Kimberly Wong’s friends and family in their grief. Domestic violence can happen to anyone. If you would like to speak with someone about your relationship, please call the National DV Hotline at 800.799.SAFE (7233) In San Francisco, please call (877) 384-3578.”

Wong worked as a product designer at Plaid, according to her LinkedIn profile. Plaid released the following statement after her death:

“We are devastated at the news of Kim’s passing. She was smart, talented, positive, and a valued member of our team who made an impact on everyone who worked with her. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to her family and her friends.”

SFPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

