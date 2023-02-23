Man arrested in connection to death of Tacoma infant

Tacoma police have arrested a man in connection to the death of an infant on Tuesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, just after 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Tacoma Fire Department personnel were called to an apartment in the 6300 block of North 26th Street for reports of an infant not breathing.

Arriving medics rendered life-saving aid and took the four-month-old boy to an area hospital. Hospital staff determined that the boy’s injuries were caused by “non-accidental trauma,” police said.

The boy later died from his injuries.

Tacoma police announced Wednesday that a 23-year-old man has been arrested and booked for investigation of second-degree murder.