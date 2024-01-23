Man arrested in connection with December apartment shooting: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at Clearview Apartments in December 2023.

Daniel Edwin Forney, 53, of Mobile, was identified by detectives as the shooter and was arrested on Jan. 5, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Daniel Edwin Forney. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers were called to Clearview Apartments on Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found that an unknown person had shot multiple rounds at a car as it entered the complex.

The victim’s car had gunshot damage but no one inside the car was injured. Forney is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He will appear in court on Jan. 30.

