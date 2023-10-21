Man arrested in connection with deputy-involved shooting in Riverside County

Police have announced the arrest of a Desert Hot Springs man accused of shooting and wounding a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Wednesday at 7:08 p.m. near Ramon Road and Robert Road in unincorporated Thousand Palms.

Deputies were attempting to locate the suspect of a felony hit-and-run and found him and another man sitting in a car.

“While detaining the driver of the vehicle, the passenger fired at deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” RCSO said in a release. “The suspect barricaded [himself] inside the vehicle and refused to follow commands.”

A deputy was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition. The second suspect also remained hospitalized as of 11 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

The gunman was identified by the sheriff’s office as 34-year-old Jose Eduardo Rosales Perez. He was taken to the John Benoit Detention Center and booked for three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

The driver of the vehicle – who was not identified by police – was taken into custody and booked on an outstanding felony warrant.

