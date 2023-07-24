Man arrested in connection to dispute that turned deadly, DeKalb police say
A man is in custody after officials say he killed someone during a fight.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday at 5:47 p.m. officers received reports of a person shot in the area of McCurdy Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the investigation, the victim was involved in a physical confrontation with another man before being shot.
After identifying the suspect, authorities arrested and charged him with murder.
The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.
Police have not said what led to the argument.
The investigation remains ongoing.
