Man arrested in connection to dispute that turned deadly, DeKalb police say

A man is in custody after officials say he killed someone during a fight.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday at 5:47 p.m. officers received reports of a person shot in the area of McCurdy Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, the victim was involved in a physical confrontation with another man before being shot.

After identifying the suspect, authorities arrested and charged him with murder.

TRENDING STORIES:

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Police have not said what led to the argument.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: