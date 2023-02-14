Man arrested in connection with dog fighting ring near Pageland, sheriff says

More than 20 dogs were rescued from a dog fighting ring and breeding operation that deputies discovered in the Pageland area.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that one person was arrested in connection with the investigation into the dog fighting.

According to CCSO, animal control officers received a complaint about animal cruelty happening on Smith Lane, just outside of Pageland to the southeast. The sheriff’s office began investigating with the help of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and federal agents.

The investigators went to the property on Feb. 6, and they seized 13 adult dogs and nine puppies.

The sheriff’s office says a suspect identified as Derwayne Terry Miller, Sr., was arrested. He’s facing weapons and drug charges, along with animal abuse and neglect charges. Federal charges are also anticipated against Miller.

The conditions of the dogs weren’t made immediately given. It’s not clear if they’ll be made available for adoption.

If you have information about any dog fighting in Chesterfield County, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 843-623-2101 or the tip line at 843-287-0235.

