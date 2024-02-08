Man arrested in connection to double homicide in Shannon area of Robeson County, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Red Springs man has been arrested in connection to a double homicide that occurred Monday evening in the Shannon area of Robeson County, authorities said.

Jamont B. Smith was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Smith surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening and was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The charges are in relation to the deaths of Lisa Marie Locklear, 27, and Linnie B. Locklear Jr., 30, both of Shannon.

On Monday, at about 4:34 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Fodiesville Road in the Shannon area in reference to two people shot.

Lisa Marie Locklear was found dead upon the arrival of the deputies and Linnie B. Locklear Jr. was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center for treatment where he later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrest are likely, the sheriff’s office said.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Divisions. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

