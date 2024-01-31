Man arrested in connection with double shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on one count of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning that left two men with life-threatening injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Police’s Fugitive Unit arrested Jorge Varona Suarez on Wednesday morning, spokesperson Casey Liening said in an email. Liening did not provide further information about the circumstances or motive of the shootings or how officers found the suspect.

The two men were found shot shortly after 7 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Northeast 62nd Street and were taken to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. One remains in critical condition; one victim has since been released.

Varona Suarez was being held in the Broward Main Jail on Wednesday afternoon on one count of attempted murder. Liening said one of the victims did not want to prosecute.

