Man arrested in connection to downtown Louisville bomb threat

A man has been arrested in connection to a fake explosive device found on the corner of 5th and Jefferson streets in August that led to portions of downtown Louisville being shut down for hours, police officials announced Sunday.

According to a statement from Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley, Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was arrested on Friday on a separate outstanding warrant and was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening for the Aug. 12 incident.

After an investigation by LMPD and the FBI, Smith was identified through forensic evidence connecting him to the package. Smith also reportedly admitted to police that he was linked to the device.

"I appreciate the swift & diligent work on this joint investigation which culminated in the safe apprehension of this suspect," LMPD Chief Erika Shields said in a statement. "Threats to public safety are intolerable and those responsible will be held accountable."

A public safety alert was issued soon after the device was initially discovered, and people near the affected area were forced to shelter in place during the course of the investigation.

That morning, LMPD's latest recruit class was supposed to have a graduation ceremony at Metro Hall, but was rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution," the department said.

An update later in the day allowed for nearby streets and businesses to reopen with no issues after the package was taken to be investigated.

“Hoax devices are not a joke. They take law enforcement's precious time and resources away from our community," said FBI special agent Jodi Cohen, who led the investigation. "Special thanks to the FBI Laboratory for its quick work in linking Smith, Jr. to this device.”

