Man arrested in connection with downtown Orlando shooting to make 1st appearance

A 20-year-old man will face a judge on Tuesday afternoon after police said he shot a man in downtown Orlando.

Two teenagers were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

Mike Thomas is facing a second-degree attempted murder charge and burglary.

A 24-year-old man was hurt in the shooting that happened near the Orange County Administration building.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

They don’t have a motive. Police told Channel 9 that three hours after the shooting, they got a call about someone trying to break into a store to steal a bicycle.

When they arrived and cuffed the suspects, they realized they were the same people involved in the shooting.

Police thanked the community for helping them make the arrest.

“If you see anything, give us a call. Let us know. You never know what your suspicions could lead to,” said Lt. Frank Chisari.

At last check, the victim, who still hasn’t been named, underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

