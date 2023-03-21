Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Central District
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting in the Central District on Saturday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Just after 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Union Street after receiving numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located evidence of a shooting and property damage but did not find any victims.
After reviewing surveillance footage from a neighboring business, police had a description of a suspect and vehicle involved in the shooting.
About an hour later, officers from the South Precinct spotted a car matching the suspect description traveling westbound on College Street from 17th Avenue South.
Police followed the vehicle to the 400 block of Royal Brougham Way South, where they initiated a “high-risk stop.”
Detectives from the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit responded to interview the 24-year-old suspect. He was then booked into the King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting.
Officers also recovered a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband, which was later placed into evidence.