Man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Central District

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting in the Central District on Saturday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Union Street after receiving numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located evidence of a shooting and property damage but did not find any victims.

After reviewing surveillance footage from a neighboring business, police had a description of a suspect and vehicle involved in the shooting.

About an hour later, officers from the South Precinct spotted a car matching the suspect description traveling westbound on College Street from 17th Avenue South.

Police followed the vehicle to the 400 block of Royal Brougham Way South, where they initiated a “high-risk stop.”

Detectives from the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit responded to interview the 24-year-old suspect. He was then booked into the King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting.

Officers also recovered a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband, which was later placed into evidence.