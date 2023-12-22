Man arrested in connection with East Boston murder, police say

Authorities arrested a suspect Friday morning they say murdered a Medford man last week.

Edwin Mendez Hernandez, 20, of Everett, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. in the area of 20 Hancock Street in Everett, according to Boston Police. Hernandez was wanted on a murder warrant for the death of Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo at the time of the arrest.

Police say the 34-year-old Arevalo was stabbed several times in the area of 186 Grove Street in East Boston just before 6:45 a.m. on December 15.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A warrant for Hernandez was issued out of East Boston District Court for his alleged involvement in the crime.

He is expected to be arraigned there on Friday.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW