Man arrested in connection with Edison High School baseball coach Mark Scott's death

Candles and photos are set out for a vigil for Mark Scott at Swenson Park in Stockton. Scott, a paraprofessional at Pulliam Elementary School and a baseball coach for Edison High School, was shot and killed at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the 8000 block of North El Dorado Street in Stockton.

A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Mark Scott, a paraprofessional at Pulliam Elementary School and a baseball coach at Edison High School.

Antonio Thomasson is being held without bail at San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of suspicion of murder. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Scott, 31, was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the 8000 block of North El Dorado, police said. He later died at a local hospital.

‘They took the love of my life’: Stockton vigil honors slain educator, Edison coach

Family and friends gathered on Feb. 17 at Swenson Park basketball court in Stockton for a candlelight vigil in memory of Scott. More than 100 people attended the vigil.

"They took my baby away," Scott's mother, Marvis Scott, said at the vigil. "When I went to see the body … I kind of broke down."

Scott's death was one of five fatal shootings that happened in Stockton from Feb. 11-17.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Antonio Thomasson arrested in Mark Scott's death in Stockton