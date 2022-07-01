Man arrested in connection to fatal Bay Area apartment shooting in Corpus Christi

Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a man at a Bay Area apartment complex.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from Beeville police, arrested 29-year-old Samuel Garcia on a warrant for capital murder Thursday.

Garcia was located by law enforcement at a residence at 1100 South St. Mary Street in Beeville. He was taken to the Bee County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Nueces County.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to an apartment at the 5000 block of Gollihar Road for a shooting. They found 28-year-old Jamarcus Terrell had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

Senior Officer Travis Pace said Terrell lived at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred, and that investigators suspect the other man showed up at the apartment and the situation escalated.

